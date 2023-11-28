MARK THE 52ND UAE UNION DAY WITH CITY WIDE EXPERIENCES, PRICE-BUSTING PROMOTIONS AND IRRESISTABLE SEASONAL DEALS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Mark your calendars and get ready to commemorate the 52nd UAE Union Day in Dubai with a citywide array of shopping deals, retail promotions, experiences and offers on some of the city’s most-loved brands.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE Union Day events in Dubai will take place from 1 to 3 December. Citizens, visitors and residents alike are invited to mark the nation’s union and make the most of some incredible bargains across local, regional, and global brands.



What’s more, there are a host of events and activities that families can look forward to. Take in the beautiful decorations, or catch performances by talented individuals, or check out some of the delectable culinary delights waiting to be sampled by some of the best F&B outlets in the city.



“This year we are preparing to deliver unforgettable events to commemorate the UAE’s 52nd Union Day,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), “In honour of the unity and progress of our beloved nation, we are proud to present an unparalleled and rewarding shopping and dining experience for all with an outstanding selection of exceptional gastronomy and retail offers across our many city-wide partners. We are confident that the weeks of hard work that have gone in behind the scenes, will deliver yet another spectacular retail weekend, as well as many opportunities to spend time together with friends and family, reflect on our rich history and culture, and honour our beloved nation.”



“With many more big brands signed up to take part, it will be a special few days on the shop floor, with retailers set to enjoy an end-of-year boost in sales, while shoppers will have access to a huge number of deals and experiences as the UAE marks its 52nd Union Day.”



RETAIL PROMOTIONS



There will also be an enormous range of Union Day retail promotions across the city’s malls and shopping destinations, all offering discounts ranging from 25 to 75 per cent from 1 to 3 December.



With a whopping number of brands taking part this year, grab a bargain on jewellery, homeware, kids clothing, timeless apparel, beauty and more this December. Participating brands include 2Xl, Ace Hardware, Ajmal, Armani Eyeware, Armani Exchange, Bath & Body Works, Bloomingdales’, Boots, CARTER&WHITE, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarks, Coach, Cosmos Sports, COTTON ON BODY, Damas, Dr. Vranjes, ECCO SHOES, Elisabetta Franchi, Emporio Armani (Kids), Fabi, FACES, FOREVER 21, GIANVITO ROSSI, Gina, Groupon, Harvey Nichols, Home Box, IZIL, Kids Couture, Korala Living, MAC, Makeup Forever, MARELLA, Marks & Spencer, Moschino, NOON, OTAQ Home, Pandora, Pottery Barn, PRIMA GOLD, Ralph Lauren, Raymond, Shahab Stores, SHARAF DG, ShoeMart, Splash, Solaris, Texas Roadhouse, THAT, The Cheesecake Factory, Time House, Todo Mundo, Tory Burch, TYPO, Valencia Shoes, Victoria’s Secret, Virgin Megastore, Vision Express, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, YamamaY, Zen Diamond, Zomato, and much more.



Meanwhile, check out the Union Day activities at Majid Al Futtaim Malls. From 30 November to 3 December, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Shindagha, and My City Centre Barsha will host special deals, plus shoppers can get their hands on 52 times instant cashback on SHARE when shopping across various categories. The campaign includes traditional dance performances and appearances by Dubai’s very own Modesh and Dana.



Pay a visit to Dubai Festival City Mall between 10am and 10pm and spend AED 300 or more when shopping to get the chance to win great prizes, including up to AED 1000 worth of points. Simply visit the customer service desk to verify the receipts and download the BLUE APP to roll the dice and win a prize from the 12 boxes displayed at the mall.



HOMEGROWN TASTES OF DUBAI



With Dubai cementing its position as a regional gastronome’s dream, the city’s culinary scene is also gearing up for the UAE’s 52nd Union Day with a spectacular selection of foodie delights, special offers and curated tasting menus and events. From traditional Emirati flavours to international fusions, top restaurants and cafes in the city are teaming up for a culinary spectacle that honours the nation’s rich heritage and diverse tastes.



Grab amazing union day deals for foodies at 21 Grams, BOCA, Dibba Bay Oysters, Emperor Lounge at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa - The Palm, Mirzam Chocolate Maker, Mohalla, Palm Kitchen at Taj Exotica



Resort & Spa, Pickl, Vietnamese Foodies, Yamanote Atelier, and around Old Dubai together with Frying Pan Adventures and Rove Hotels.



UNION DAY ACTIVITIES



Keep your eyes peeled for the colourful decorations that will adorn Dubai’s shopping malls, skyscrapers and beaches in hues of red, white and green to commemorate Union Day.



You can also immerse yourself in the rich culture of the UAE with performances from traditional bands at key locations such as Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, The Outlet Village, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Meaisem, Mall of the Emirates, City Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Al Khawaneej Walk, Al Seef, Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, Dragon Mart, Nakheel Mall, Bluewaters, and Jumeirah Beach Residence.



Get the full cultural experience with the Al Danah Event at Al Furjan from 28 to 29 November, reviving maritime heritage and showing its importance through workshops, activities for kids with Mubarak Mashi, competitions, crafts and live performances from the Alayla band.



Exploring all the city has to offer doesn’t stop there. There are also plenty of events happening not to be missed: visit Global Village, the ultimate family destination for the season. For more family-wide outing spots, look no further than Dubai Parks and Resorts which will see Union Day activities until 3 December. You can also experience the thrill of the Glass Slide at Sky Views Observatory, or head to IMG Theme Park, AURA Skypool, Dubai Dolphinarium, Al Shindagha Museum, Etihad Museum, Hatta Wadi Hub, Dubai Miracle Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai, and more for epic Union Day promotions and sales. The only challenge now is to pick what to do, with so many special moments waiting to be had.



Celebrated each year on 2 December, UAE Union Day marks the federal unification of the seven emirates and official formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE 52nd Union Day commemorative events in Dubai will take place from 1 to 3 December, inviting all citizens, visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in the UAE Union Day spirit. For more information, visit and follow @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media.



