Iran's production of crude steel reaches 25.1M tons in first 10 months of 2023

(MENAFN) According to the latest report from the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran's production of crude steel reached 25.1 million tons in the first 10 months of 2023, indicating a marginal 0.1 percent decline compared to the same period in the previous year. The WSA data reported the global crude steel production for the same 10-month period at 1.567 billion tons. In October 2023 alone, Iran produced 3.1 million tons of crude steel, maintaining its position as the world's 10th largest steel producer during this period.



The WSA report revealed that, globally, 71 steel producers managed to produce 150 million tons of steel in October 2023, marking a 0.6 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The leading steel-producing nations in the first 10 months of 2023 were China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Russia.



In the previous WSA report covering the first nine months of 2023, Iran's steel output was reported at 22.1 million tons, reflecting a 0.6 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022. September 2023 witnessed a monthly crude steel output of 2.4 million tons in Iran, indicating a 12.7 percent decrease compared to September 2022.



Despite external pressures such as U.S. sanctions and challenges posed by the global coronavirus outbreak, Iran's steel industry has demonstrated consistent development over the past years. The country has set ambitious goals, with expectations to ascend to the seventh position among the world's top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025). This resilience and growth underscore the steel industry's significance within Iran's economic landscape.

