Amir Receives Credentials Of Ambassadors Of Oman, Brazil And Somalia

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the credentials of three new ambassadors to the country in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

His Highness received the credentials of HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, HE Marcelo Otavio Dantas Loures da Costa, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil, and HE Mohameed Ahmed Sheikh Ali, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and further progress and prosperity for relations between the State of Qatar and their countries.

For their part, Their Excellencies the ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes for continued development and growth to the Qatari people.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.