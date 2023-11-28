OPAQ Organises Interschool Quiz Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Onattukara Pravasi Association Qatar (OPAQ) organized an Inter school Quiz competition 'INDIA@100' Season 2 for secondary school students across the Indian schools in Qatar.

Quiz master Mansoor Moideen conducted the quiz at ICC Ashoka Hall on November 23, in which 20 teams from nine prominent Indian schools participated and six teams were selected for the final round. The Ever-rolling trophy for OPAQ Quiz Competition 'INDIA@100' season-2 and the first position were grabbed by Aaryan Sujith and Ankush Ghosh of DPS Modern Indian School. The second position and third position were taken by Vaibhav Tripathi and Alan Byju from Bhavans Public School, and Rishab Murthy and Neil Mathur from Birla Public School respectively.

A socio-cultural organization established in 2009, associated with Indian cultural center under the aegis of the Embassy of India Qatar, OPAQ has around 500 members from four southern district parts of Kerala.

The event was held in the presence of chief guest Sandeep Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of India to Qatar, and guest of honor Hariprasanth Varma, film actor; AP Manikandan President ICC; Subramanya Hebbagalu ICC Vice President; Shanavaz Baba, President ICBF; EP Abdurahman, ISC president; Adv. Abdul Roof Kondotty Social Activist; and Jayarajan, KBF Chairman-Advisory Committee.

While OPAQ President Jayasree Suresh, presided the function, General Secretary OPAQ Arjun M A delivered the welcome note. Abdul Sathar, Chairman Advisory board OPAQ and Vice President of IBPC, OPAQ community and members of associated organizations attended the function. Prasanth CG, Program Coordinator of the event proposed a vote of thanks.

The quiz contest was trailed by cultural programs, felicitation, and prize distribution ceremony.