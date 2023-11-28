Qatar Duty Free Opens Pop-Up With Piaget

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has unveiled a 74 sqm pop-up highlighting the brand's latest collection: Piaget Possession, featuring gold luxury jewellery showcasing the Maison's creativity.

The Piaget Possession pop-up is staged at Viale Del Lusso - a premium avenue in QDF at the heart of Hamad International Airport (DOH), housing a line-up of world-renowned luxury brands.

Senior Vice President Qatar Duty Free, Thabet Musleh, said:“Our partnership with Piaget represents our shared commitment to providing our passengers with a unique and engaging shopping experience. As we continue expanding our retail offer, our first and foremost priority is our customers and the quality of their experiences.”

“Putting passenger experience at the core of our offering, we at QDF choose to collaborate with world-renowned brands, bringing creative and unique ideas that challenge conventions. We aim to offer something for everyone.” Managing Director of Piaget Middle East, Petronille de Parseval, said:“In this pop-up, Craftmanship is the common creative language expressed with our products, our communication, and the retail experience offered.”

The ambition is for customers to explore and discover Piaget's universe through an elevated and unique experience. At the centre of the stand is the Possession table, an engaging and experiential element where visitors can discover the whole range. The warm beige colours, mix of textures, and innovative pop-up design symbolise the jewellery collection's modernity, elegance, and uniqueness.

Piaget Possession pushes the boundaries of jewellery creation through its elegant yet playful and free design. The jewellery pieces of this collection are inspired by Palace Décor, a Piaget signature adornment first introduced in 1961.

Qatar Duty Free is the partner of choice for many world-renowned brands. Throughout its history, QDF has undergone successful partnerships that dramatically evolved the retail and F&B offer and expanded the retailer's awards portfolio, a testament to its ground-breaking success.