East Azarbaijan province records non-oil exports amounting to USD824M

(MENAFN) During the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), East Azarbaijan province in northwest Iran recorded non-oil exports amounting to approximately USD824 million, according to Mohammad-Jafar Ozmaei, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department. This seven-month export figure reflects a one percent year-on-year growth. Ozmaei highlighted the key export destinations, including Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan.



Simultaneously, non-oil imports to the province increased by 25 percent to reach USD876 million during the same period. Major sources of imports included Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, South Korea, Italy, Austria, Russia, and Brazil.



Nationally, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far, announced that Iran's non-oil exports for the first seven months of the year amounted to 79.5 million tons worth USD28.3 billion. This represented a 29.32 percent increase in weight and a slight drop of less than one percent in value compared to the same period last year. In terms of non-oil imports, 20.9 million tons of goods worth USD36 billion were imported during the seven-month period, indicating a 6.21 percent growth in weight and a 12.61 percent rise in value year-on-year.



Overall, Iran's non-oil trade for the first seven months of the year totaled 100.4 million tons, valued at USD64.4 billion. This marked a substantial 23.71 percent increase in weight and a 6.2 percent rise in value compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The trade data signifies a robust performance in both exports and imports, contributing to the economic activity of the country.

