Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Investor Webinar 29 November 2023

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ((ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr. Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr. Joel Crane.
TOPIC: Strategic Update, including the announcement to progress the Cobalt Nickel Refinery Project in 2024
Date: Wednesday 29 November 2023
Time: 10 AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 30 minutes
Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB ) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer P: (02) 8287 0660
