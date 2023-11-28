Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Investor Webinar 29 November 2023

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ((ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr. Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, and Investor Relations/Commercial Manager Mr. Joel Crane.TOPIC: Strategic Update, including the announcement to progress the Cobalt Nickel Refinery Project in 2024Date: Wednesday 29 November 2023Time: 10 AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)Format: Presentation update followed by Q&ADuration: 30 minutesPlease register in advance for this free webinar:enquiries, please emailQuestions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event





Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer P: (02) 8287 0660