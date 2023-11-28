Automa8e's AI-Driven Revolution: ASR+ Tier 3 Status Unlocks Accounting & Finance Excellence

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Automa8e, the vanguard of AI-driven innovation in the realm of accounting and finance, proudly announces its elevation to Tier 3 accreditation within IRAS' prestigious Accounting Software Register Plus (ASR+).



Automa8e , fueled by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning, ushers in a new era of financial excellence. This prestigious Tier 3 status represents a watershed moment in the accounting sphere, introducing businesses to an unprecedented era of automation, precision, and efficiency.



Equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Automa8e offers a diverse range of services that transcend conventional accounting norms. It excels in seamlessly managing Corporate Income Tax Returns (Form C-S) and GST Returns (F5, F8), positioning itself as the catalyst for businesses seeking a streamlined, cost-effective alternative for tax filings. It's a game-changer that empowers businesses to move beyond traditional financial processes.



Automa8e stands out with its unwavering dedication to simplifying complex accounting tasks, rendering them not only manageable but also enhancing their strategic significance. By automating the time-consuming and error-prone aspects, Automa8e empowers financial professionals to devote their energies to high-value tasks, saving invaluable time and resources. Remarkably, Automa8e achieves over 90% automation of Manual Journal Entries, setting a global benchmark.



Documa8 , the AI-driven platform, further elevates efficiency by facilitating swift data entry, report generation, and intelligent bookkeeping, making daily tasks a breeze. It streamlines data management for clients, simplifying the process from data upload to instant analysis and categorization. Documa8e's exceptional capabilities include AI Extraction and Automated Bookkeeping of Business Transactions.



Automa8e's strength lies in its ability to equip clients with real-time insights, enabling better-informed decisions through its powerful companion, Reportma8e. The platform doesn't just automate mundane tasks; it augments financial professionals' abilities by providing a robust toolkit for data analysis. Additionally, Reportma8e performs the revolutionary task of automating the compilation of Annual Financial Reports, marking a significant first in the world.



Looking forward, Automa8e is unwavering in its commitment to expanding the horizons of AI in accounting and finance. The company's vision encompasses broadening its footprint across Asian markets, where AI-driven innovation will underpin efficient and accurate financial management.



This prestigious Tier 3 ASR+ status is a testament to Automa8e's relentless pursuit of AI-driven excellence, marking the inception of an exciting journey toward transforming the financial landscape.



