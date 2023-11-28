(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Victory Securities (stock code: 8540), with over 50 years of financial services history in Hong Kong, has made significant progress in the virtual asset sector. It has obtained approval from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to provide virtual asset ("VA") services to retail clients in Hong Kong. Additionally, it is poised to become the first licensed corporation approved by the SFC to provide virtual asset trading and advisory services to retail investors.



Last year, Victory Securities to become the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong to provide the full spectrum of virtual assets dealing and advisory services to professional investors.



The latest accomplishment not only exemplifies Victory Securities' commitment to being at the forefront of providing regulated VA services to investors in Hong Kong but also demonstrates our dedication to integrating virtual assets into the traditional financial system. Furthermore, it empowers retail investors to participate in one of the fastest-growing asset classes within a compliant and secure framework.



Mr. Kennix Chan, Executive Director of Victory Securities, stated," We are delighted to be 'the first' again. Our numerous achievements in the virtual asset sector this year have allowed us to take an early lead. Being the "first" again enables us to leverage our experience and expand the range of compliant investment choices available to investors. According to our data, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, we have the significant growth in both virtual asset trading volume and new customer acquisitions during the third quarter, with a more than twofold increase. To encourage more new customers to engage in compliant and secure virtual asset trading services, we will soon be introducing a comprehensive range of enticing incentive programs. Meanwhile, we will introduce the 'Achieving Victory in Stocks and Virtual Assets' application, which allows clients to enjoy integrated trading experience of stocks and virtual assets on our unique trading platform."





Victory Securities Website:





Remarks:





In 2023, Victory Securities became the first licensed corporation granted by the SFC the provision of the full spectrum of virtual asset dealing, advisory, and asset management services. Furthermore, we published the first professional virtual asset research report in Hong Kong and we launched the first compliant Virtual Asset Trading App (APP:Victory Securities) for Professional Investors in 2023.Victory Securities expanded its virtual asset trading services to retail investors, becoming the first licensed corporation approved by the SFC to offer virtual asset dealing and advisory services to retail investors in November, 2023 .#VictorySecuritiesThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.