Kerry Logistics Network Garners Cross-Border Corporate - Leadership Award At The 2023 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636) was recognised by the 2023 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards (the 'Awards') for its accomplishments across global markets, winning the newly-introduced Cross-border Corporate - Leadership Award. The Awards were presented at a ceremony today in Hong Kong.



KLN was particularly highlighted for its diversified income streams, new product and service offerings, resilience and adaptability to changes in the environment, innovative plans for industry development, as well as forward-looking initiatives for its overseas operations. As a Hong Kong-headquartered global 3PL with a far-reaching network across six continents, KLN demonstrates its strengths in the international markets, offering customers weekly direct less-than-container load (LCL) services from key Asian gateways to multiple country destinations, as well as charter and weekly flights from Asia to the US under its Kerry Freight Controlled Network. In 2022, KLN's revenue from contracts with customers outside Hong Kong accounted for approximately 90% of its total revenue.



Vic Cheung, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are grateful for the recognition of our role and contribution to cross-border businesses. As a Hong Kong-born multinational corporation with a unique expertise in Asia, KLN's extensive global presence, comprehensive capabilities and high flexibility allow us to connect Asia and rest of the world at pace and at competitive services. Looking ahead, we will stay alert to potential turbulence and changing market needs, while keeping the drive for improvement and excellence, so that we can offer our best and help our customers to navigate the increasingly difficult cross-border market."



The Awards were inaugurated in 2022 by Standard Chartered and co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic Journal to recognise companies for their outstanding performance, particularly in the areas of cross-border business, sustainable development, innovative business and digital transformation. KLN was the recipient of the Global Connectivity Corporate - Leadership Award at the 2022 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636) Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards Organised by Standard Chartered with Hong Kong Economic Journal as the co-organiser, the "Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards" aims to recognise corporates with outstanding performance over the past year, in particular in the areas of cross-border business, sustainable development, innovative business and digital transformation, contributing to the economic development. At the same time, the Awards hope to strengthen communication among business elites, promote market growth, and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in an all-round way.



