Omani Embassy Marks 53Rd Anniversary Of Independence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Omani Embassy in Amman held a commemorative event on Monday evening to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Sultanate of Oman's independence. Dignitaries, diplomats, journalists, and special guests were in attendance.During the ceremony, Oman's Ambassador Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman Alojaili highlighted the profound historical and fraternal relations between Oman and Jordan. He underscored the extensive collaboration in diverse fields and conveyed a strong dedication to enhancing these ties while fostering ongoing exchange of experiences and cooperation.The ambassador reaffirmed Oman's unwavering backing for the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their rights. He strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and deplored the flagrant violations of moral and human values that ensued.Urging an immediate cessation of hostilities, the envoy called for the opening of humanitarian corridors, the delivery of aid, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on June 4, 1967 lines and aligned with the principles outlined in the Arab Peace Initiative.Alojaili also emphasized the role of the Hashemite historical custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites and the existing historical and legal status quo.Furthermore, the event included a presentation of Oman's vision for 2020-2040, outlining the embassy's efforts in implementing its contents.