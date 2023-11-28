Indrive Welcomes Stephen Kruger As Chief Technology And Product Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, announces the appointment of Stephen Kruger as its Chief Technology and Product Officer.

Stephen will be responsible for implementing inDrive's technology and product development strategies as the company continues to expand into new geographies and business verticals. inDrive has built out its platform with geography-specific freight and courier offerings, as well as handyman services, in addition to its core ride-hailing business. The combined technology and product team is tasked with continuing to scale inDrive's platform, implementing new product features to support growth and further diversification of the business.

Welcoming Stephen to the team, inDrive founder and CEO Arsen Tomsky said: "Stephen's remarkable background in technology leadership aligns seamlessly with our vision for inDrive's future. His proven ability to drive organizational change and innovation will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the industry while enabling us to remain focused on building a people-centric business that challenges injustice and creates economic opportunities."

Commenting on the appointment Stephen said: "I am honored to be part of the inDrive team and contribute to the next phase of innovation and growth as we expand into new geographies and explore new business verticals while maintaining a focus on efficiency and scalability. I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead the technology and product teams as we develop additional cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute to the company's mission of fighting injustice."

Stephen joins inDrive from Careem (Dubai) where he was CTO, and previous roles include Head of Engineering at Grab (Singapore). He has led multiple organizational transformations, navigating through acquisitions with Uber and diversifying both companies into multi-vertical platforms encompassing food, groceries, logistics, and payments. His career also includes roles at IBM, Xerox Research, and Sun Microsystems, holding 20 patents across patent offices in the USA, Europe, and China.

Born and raised in South Africa, Stephen is a graduate of Rhodes University with a Bachelor of Science in computer science and biochemistry. He has also completed the executive leadership program at Harvard Business School.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in over 700 cities in 46 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer pricing model and social programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

