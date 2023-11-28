Six predictions show how AI will transform the future of work

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Desk workers estimate generative AI will save them five hours per week. This presents an exciting new opportunity for companies; tapping into their teams’ creativity, strategic thinking, and innovation like never before. Here’s what Salesforce experts expect that will look like in the workplace.

What is Salesforce (and why are its executives predicting the future)?

What is Salesforce? Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), helping companies connect with customers in a whole new way. Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to digitally transform around their customers by harnessing the power of data, AI, CRM, and trust to make every customer experience more personal, valuable, and memorable.

Salesforce leaders are on the front lines of the latest trends, technologies, and challenges impacting businesses. They bring expertise and insight from market analysis, customer conversations, and more to help reveal what tomorrow might bring.

1. AI will transform how we think about (and measure) human productivity.

“Sixty percent of executives say they are primarily measuring their team’s productivity by tracking activity metrics, like hours worked or emails sent. But this will change with widespread use of AI in the workplace, as we start to see AI replace much of the mundane, repetitive work that we have long measured as productivity inputs.

“In the next year, businesses will transform the way they measure performance and productivity to focus on outcomes like products launched or leads generated, instead of inputs. To do this, leaders will need to shift their mindset from measuring activity to measuring impact. They’ll need to clearly define the results they want to see and support their teams in aligning individual efforts against these clear objectives.” – Christina Janzer, SVP of Research & Analytics, Slack

2. As AI grows more autonomous, it will free up time for more impactful work.

“A primary objective for AI over the next year is using the technology to achieve full autonomy within enterprises, where standard workflows can be entirely automated. There is massive potential for AI to automate every mundane task, from order processing to financial settlement and post-sales support.

“By identifying repetitive tasks and leveraging data integrations to make informed predictions and generate automations, AI is well-poised to absorb today’s routine work patterns and free our time for more fulfilling, productive, and profitable work.” – Param Kahlon, EVP and GM, Automation & Integration, Salesforce

3. AI’s reach will offset something very human: Agent attrition.

“Historically low unemployment rates have exacerbated the problem of retaining customer service employees. Generative AI can lead to reduced recruitment costs as it drives up levels of self-service and improves agent productivity.” – Ed Thompson, Market Strategist, Salesforce

4. Companies will use their data plus AI to get faster and more productive.

“The average desk worker is struggling with information overload. In fact, data silos add up to over 11 hours wasted a week. In the next year, we’ll start to see the very real impact of generative AI on how we work, interact with that data, and think about productivity.

“This will start with capabilities like AI-powered knowledge retrieval, which I believe best and most immediately capitalize on getting value from customer’s existing data. Longer term, the productivity outputs will really move with more advanced generative AI capabilities like task automation and the ability to proactively surface trends and insights.” – Jackie Rocca, VP of Product, AI & Expansion, Slack

5. AI will make the workplace smarter.

“Chatbots and virtual assistants will simplify the employee experience by automatically booking the right space for a team’s needs. AI will also provide quick responses to inquiries, guide employees to resources, and facilitate service requests. And, AI will drive proactive employee engagement and experience, predicting the spaces and services employees need to thrive before employees even know they need them.” – Relina Bulchandani, EVP, Real Estate and Workplace Services, Salesforce

6. Companies will adjust and adapt in an AI-driven workplace renaissance.

“Today’s top talent expects more from their company than just a paycheck. To adjust, companies will place a renewed focus on workplace culture and supporting employees both inside and outside of the workplace. These investments will lead to higher employee satisfaction, better retention, and overall business success. Companies that choose to focus on these areas will continue to lead.” – David Ard, Head of Employee Success, Slack and Salesforce





