Taj Dhabi awarded two new developments in KAFD

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 28 November 2023 - Taj Dhabi, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Group, has been awarded the Design and Build contract for two new developments in KAFD, Saudi Arabia's prime business district, located in the heart of Riyadh. Marking the occasion with a signing ceremony at KAFD were Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer of the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), and Eng Mohamed Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of Taj Dhabi.

In its first partnership with KAFD DMC, Taj Dhabi will be designing and building two important parcels within the business district – a multi-purpose complex comprising two office towers of 8 floors each including a retail podium in addition to lush parks, plazas and ample parking provision spread over 4 levels, covering a gross area of 167,763 sqm; and a retail development featuring food and beverage outlets and luxury retail areas spanning 50,000 sqm surrounded by abundant landscaped areas, and including provision for 1,900 parking spaces spread over 5 floors.

TAJ Dhabi, a subsidiary of Trojan Construction Group, is a leading name in the construction industry. It specializes in the construction of high-rise towers, mass housing developments, educational and medical facilities, luxury resorts, business hotels, government buildings and industrial projects in the GCC and internationally. Taj Dhabi is dedicated to sustainable development by prioritizing excellence, health, safety, and environmental consciousness.

“Characterised by its iconic buildings and multi-asset class offering, these latest additions to our portfolio will increase and diversify our provisions for tenants, residents and visitors,” commented Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer of KAFD DMC, during the ceremony. “We are fully confident in the capabilities of Taj Dhabi whose enthusiasm for the project is infectious.”

Eng Mohamed Mahmoud – Chief Executive Officer, Taj Dhabi, said, "We are delighted to have been awarded these two new developments in KAFD. It is a testament to our ability to deliver high quality work, and we are excited to be a part of a project that will contribute to the growth and development of Riyadh's business district. We look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders involved to deliver these projects on time, and in keeping with the highest standards."

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD is home to 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class venues and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, learn and play. A landmark development, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions, and is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC). Located just a 22-



