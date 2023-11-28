Ahli United Bank Ratings Affirmed − Outlook Revised to Negative

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has revised the Outlook for Ahli United Bank B.S.C. (AUB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) to Negative from Stable. At the same time, the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR have been affirmed at A-’ and ‘bbb+’, respectively. The ST FCR has also been affirmed at ‘A2’. The Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) remains High.



The revision of the Outlook is driven by the planned divestment of Ahli United Bank Kuwait (AUBK; rated ‘A+’/‘A1’/Stable) − AUB’s Kuwaiti subsidiary. The forthcoming transfer of AUBK to Kuwait Finance House (KFH; rated ‘A+’/‘A1’/Stable) in H1 2024 falls in line with the Kuwaiti parent’s strategy to merge the Kuwaiti entities to achieve group synergies. AUB is expected to retain all of its other subsidiaries for the foreseeable future.



AUBK’s move to KFH will pose several credit challenges for AUB. We anticipate AUB’s risk profile to increase given the reduced proportion of assets, funding and revenue streams derived from highly rated AUBK. This in turn will result in a significant increase in AUB’s relative credit exposure to the weaker Bahraini operating environment and, therefore, a downward revision of the Bank’s adjusted OPERA given the increased aggregate proportion of credit exposure to higher risk countries. This will also reduce the degree of geographical diversification that currently benefits AUB’s balance sheet and earnings profile and, conversely, increase asset and income concentration risk to some extent.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set one notch above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of extraordinary support from KFH which owns 100% of AUB’s shares. KFH is 38.4% owned by Kuwait government entities including the Kuwait Investment Authority. The Kuwait parent is therefore deemed to have the capacity and willingness to provide a high degree of support to the Bank in case of need. As the largest bank in Kuwait, KFH is of high systemic importance and can also expect a very strong degree of support from the Kuwaiti regulatory authorities.



AUB’s FCRs are currently not capped by Bahrain’s sovereign credit ratings (‘B+’/‘B’/Stable) or by CI’s assessment of sovereign interference risk (Moderate – implying a foreign currency limit of ‘BB-’ for domestic/onshore banks). This is because, at present, the bulk of AUB’s consolidated assets, funding and earnings are derived from outside Bahrain, notably through the subsidiaries AUBK, AUB United Kingdom (AUBUK), as well as from other highly rated GCC countries. Exposure to Bahrain was limited to 19% of consolidated assets at end-H1 2023.



The Bank’s current BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘a-’ (affirmed) and an adjusted Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb-’, which is higher than the OPERA of Bahrain (‘b+’) due to the substantial exposure to operating environments in lower risk countries, particularly through subsidiaries. At present, the CFS rating is supported by the Bank’s geographically diversified balance sheet and revenue streams, conservative and stable management, and strong loan asset quality. Also supporting the CFS are sound liquidity and customer deposit funding base, high capitalisation and good profitability at all levels. In common with almost all other GCC banks, AUB’s CFS is constrained by the concentrations seen in customer deposits and loans, relatively high credit exposure to the real estate sector, and the challenging operating environments across geographies amid high inflation and geopolitical risks.



Since becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of KFH after the acquisition of 100% of shares in Q4 2022, AUB has made significant strides towards Islamic conversion with the aim of integrating with the Kuwait parent in the short term. Meanwhile, the Bank is expected to continue to focus on organic growth into next year with limited and selective M&A activity. Guided by a well-executed strategy developed over the years, AUB has built a successful business model focused on corporate banking, treasury and investments and, to a lesser extent, retail and private banking. The recent acquisition of Citibank’s retail assets (although small) in Bahrain is anticipated to widen the Bank’s retail capabilities in terms of product range and delivery as these are progressively rolled out across markets. Risk management policies are currently in the process of being aligned with those of the parent; there are no significant changes anticipated in this regard. Although the balance sheet has a regional focus and geographical concentration, this is a function of AUB’s GCC-based business model.



AUB’s prudent lending policy, alongside effective remedial measures, has restricted the migration of past due loans to the NPL category despite the prevailing high credit risk across markets. As was expected, the expiry of pandemic-related forbearance measures produced an uptick in NPLs (notably retail loans) in 2022 but these were more than counterbalanced by write-offs. As a result, loan asset quality metrics improved as evidenced by a decline in the NPL ratio and strengthened loan-loss reserve (LLR) cover. Meanwhile, stage 2 loans − a leading indicator of potential future asset quality risks − remained moderately high at 14% of gross loans in H1 23. Looking ahead, CI expects the divestment of AUBK to produce a decline in NPLs in money terms but an increase in the NPL ratio given the higher proportion of impaired loans in Bahrain. Crucially, the Bank’s strong and more than full LLR coverage provides an effective buffer against potential new impaired loans.



Given the emphasis on corporate banking in the GCC, AUB is exposed to a significant degree of borrower concentration. While in our view this factor is a credit challenge, the risk profile of the current largest customers is deemed relatively low since a majority are sound Kuwaiti corporates with successful track records. That said, CI would view any meaningful growth in retail lending positively given the significant risk diversification benefits. The concentration in the real estate sector is also a credit challenge; these loans are spread mainly across Kuwait and, to a lesser extent, Bahrain and UK (London) markets.



AUB’s good liquidity – including sizeable HQLA – remains a credit strength. Liquidity is underpinned by customer deposit funding, as well as an increased proportion of lower cost retail and CASA funds. Investment grade bonds continue to dominate HQLA and these complement cash and balances with central banks. Although the bond portfolio is reasonably diversified across economic sectors, there is some concentration in regard to issuer and geography. The bonds constitute an important liquidity reserve as they may be used as acceptable collateral for repurchase agreements in response to changing liquidity requirements. CI expects liquidity and funding to remain sound after the transfer of AUBK to KFH. Although the concentrated customer deposit base (mostly Kuwait names) is a rating constraint, this is likely to improve after the AUBK shift. AUB has good access to the capital markets.



The Bank’s strong capitalisation and leverage ratio are credit strengths. The already good total CAR improved mildly to 17.2% in H1 2023, due to a larger decline in total RWAs relative to that of regulatory capital. The bulk of regulatory capital continues to comprise high quality CET 1 funds. AUB’s capital flexibility is considered sound as demonstrated by a historically good rate of internal capital generation. Furthermore, the arrival of KFH as parent has considerably strengthened AUB’s capital flexibility. All operating subsidiaries remain well capitalised, sharply reducing any likelihood of needing parent capital support.



The consistently good operating and net profitability is a rating supporting factor. AUB’s resilient operating income generation capacity, combined with excellent cost control and low cost of risk, underpins bottom line profitability. Although operating income is skewed towards net interest income, revenue streams benefit from a geographically diversified asset base, multiple business segments, and a strong net interest margin. The Bank’s earnings quality is considered good, driven by recurring interest income and, to a lesser extent, fee and commission income. However, non-interest income has demonstrated a moderate degree of volatility over time. While we expect revenues to decline in money terms and become less geographically diversified after AUBK is moved to KFH, profitability metrics will more than likely remain good. CI also expects operating profitability to continue to provide sound risk absorption capacity.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR is Negative, indicating a better than even chance that the ratings will be lowered within the short term. This reflects our view that AUB’s risk profile will increase as a result of increased exposure to the weaker Bahraini operating environment after the divestment of AUBK. Accordingly, the CFS will also be adjusted downwards.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although not our baseline scenario, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if AUBK does not exit the AUB group and remains a core subsidiary of the Bank.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Bank’s LT FCR and BSR (and CFS) could be lowered by more than currently envisaged in the event key financial metrics and/or OPERA deteriorate significantly.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst and Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 2001. The ratings were last updated in November 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





MENAFN28112023002960000411ID1107496475