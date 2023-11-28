Matekane's New Cabinet

(MENAFN- The Post) PRIME Minister Sam Matekane has bowed to pressure by increasing the size of his government from 14 to 19 ministers in an effort to save his administration.

New ministers were sworn-in yesterday, while deputy ministers are expected to be sworn-in soon.

Matekane, who was elected after promising voters that he would cut the size of Cabinet to decrease the wage bill, had to co-opt other parties as he sought to fend off a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Apart from the current two coalition parties – the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), and the Alliance of Democrats (AD) – Matekane has now added two more partners.

These are the Basotho Action Party (BAP) and the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD). The two parties were rewarded with ministerial positions in the new expanded government as a reward for ditching the opposition.

After his election victory last year, Matekane had merged several ministries in line with his policy to come up with a small cabinet and he had no deputy ministers.

But with his back against the wall and the opposition baying for his blood, Matekane had to play the politics of accommodation to survive.

Matekane's government was on its knees after the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe filed a motion of no-confidence.

The motion led to the government approaching other political parties to reinforce its numbers in parliament, finally convincing the BAP to join them.

Matekane has allocated two ministerial positions to the BAP.

Professor Nqosa Mahao, who is the leader of the BAP, has been appointed the Minister of Energy, while his deputy Motlatsi Maqelepo is the Minister of Sports.

The LCD, which supported the government in parliament although it was not formally part of the coalition, has now joined in and its deputy leader Tšeliso Mokhosi is the new Local Government Minister.

Matekane's RFP has new two additional ministers, Mputi Mputi who is the Minister of Public Service and Letsema Adontši, who was appointed the Minister of Environment and Forestry.

The government spokesman Thabo Sekonyela told people at the swearing-in ceremony that the new portfolios have necessitated changes in the cabinet.

He said the Prime Minister is now also the Minister of Defence and Security.

He said Justice Nthomeng Majara is now the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile will now have a deputy minister.

Sekonyela added that Mohlomi Moleko will remain the Minister of Natural Resources but the Energy part has been given to a new minister.

He said Pitso Lesaoana is still the Minister of Gender, Youth and Social Development while its sports component has now been given to Maqelepo.

Richard Ramoeletsi has been moved from the Labour Ministry to Law and Justice.

Sekonyela said the swearing-in of the new deputy ministers will be done soon.

According to the list, the AD's Dr Thabiso Lebese will be the Deputy Minister of Health, while the MEC's Napo Moshoeshoe will be sworn-in as the Deputy Minister of Education.

Abinyane Mahatanyane, from the RFP, will be sworn in as Environment and Forestry Deputy Minister.

'Mamokete Ntšekhe, also from the RFP, will be sworn in as Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police deputy minister.

RFP's Mokhothu Makhalanyane is to be sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Law and Justice.

Thabo Maretlane, the RFP deputy spokesman, will be Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport.

'Mampho Tjabane, the RFP's Stadium Area MP, will be the Trade, Industry and Small Businesses deputy minister.

Nkheli Liphoto



