Foundation Launched

(MENAFN- The Post) A top businessman Bothata Mahlala launched his foundation last Saturday.

In a statement, he said the Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation is meant to capture the hearts of the nation in introducing charitable work.

The foundation, he said,“mostly supports education excellence and other charitable activities for far-reaching socio-psycho support and development”.

The launch, he said, was a formal introduction of the advent of Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation“which is inspired by my long standing contributions to society and community as a way of giving back”.

The foundation slogan is Spreading The Love, Making A Difference.

The statement also says the foundation aims at having a hub of professionally ready, mentally enhanced and socially available cohort of the generation for tomorrow.

“This can and will be attained through vigorous resource mobilisation and partnership building to attain the most with many efforts,” he said.

He also said the foundation, together with people of goodwill, can spread the love and make a difference as they wish to coordinate a better society for tomorrow, free of challenges, readily life skilled, and professionally qualified to drive the economy for tomorrow.

“We are contributing to sustainable development outcomes from averting hunger and poverty, to ensuring good education for all, and to maintaining creation of work and environment,” he said.

Mahlala said the foundation has supported 4 000 students with school amenities, shoes, uniforms, bursaries and other educational needs.

Staff Reporter



