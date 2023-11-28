SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SFS defines succession at Corporate Services

28.11.2023 / 06:33 CET/CEST

Claude Stadler, Head of Corporate Services, will step down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2023 and assume responsibility for his family's holding company. He will hand over managerial responsibility to Arthur Blank and Volker Dostmann, which will ensure continuity. Media & Newsroom Read the full media release here Mit freundlichen Grüssen/Best regards



