SFS Defines Succession At Corporate Services


11/28/2023 4:19:11 AM

SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SFS defines succession at Corporate Services
28.11.2023 / 06:33 CET/CEST

Claude Stadler, Head of Corporate Services, will step down from the Group Executive Board at the end of 2023 and assume responsibility for his family's holding company. He will hand over managerial responsibility to Arthur Blank and Volker Dostmann, which will ensure continuity.

Read the full media release here

MENAFN28112023004691010666ID1107496455

