Efficient benefit management: The Versicherungskammer Group continues to put its trust in adesso insurance solutions

Efficient benefit management: The Versicherungskammer Group continues to put its trust in adesso insurance solutions

Group plans to implement in|sure Health Claims into existing systems Increased automation in the management of benefits

The health and travel insurers of the Versicherungskammer (VKB) Group (Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse and Union Krankenversicherung) are continuing to modernize their systems with software from adesso insurance solutions. After opting for the in|sure Health Policy management system in February 2023, Germany's largest public insurer then decided to implement the in|sure Health Claims benefit management system from the Dortmund software specialists for both its health and long-term care insurance. During the four-year project, adesso insurance solutions will work closely with the VKB Group to help incorporate and customize the new software, and will also take over the maintenance of the system. "We're constantly looking for new ways to modernize, with the goal of achieving an optimal level of standardization and automation in our central sales and customer management systems," explains Isabella Martorell Naßl, Chairwoman of the Board of Management of the health and travel insurers of the Versicherungskammer Group. "Thanks to adesso's solutions in the area of benefits, we'll be able to offer our customers an even more efficient and user-friendly experience in the future." "We're thrilled to be able to demonstrate that our software increases the level of automation in claims processes as well, thereby paving the way to greater efficiency," asserts Dr. Dirk Platz, Managing Director at adesso insurance solutions. "What's more, the fact that VKB is now introducing in|sure Health Claims is proof of our successful partnership with the Group."



adesso Group With more than 9,200 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 1 billion in 2023, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.





