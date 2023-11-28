EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

GFT AI Impact Beta erases technical debt, speeds up digital transformation

GFT AI Impact Beta erases technical debt, speeds up digital transformation GFT's Integrated generative AI solution, part of GFT AI Marketplace, boosts productivity of software production by 25 percent Stuttgart, 28. November, 2023 – Many companies struggle to make software production as efficient as their other processes. To compound the problem, the shortage of experts needed to create software is becoming worse by the day. This results in severe technical debt for many enterprises who cannot develop software quickly enough. The new solution GFT AI Impact Beta , part of GFT AI Marketplace, streamlines and accelerates the software production process by leveraging generative Artificial Intelligence . It boosts the overall productivity of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) by 25 percent . The solution is currently being tested at GFT internally and with several tier 1 banks. “Software drives business success and digital transformation. Yet software creation has become a problematic process for many companies, a roadblock on the path towards digital transformation,” says Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT.“GFT AI Impact Beta shatters these barriers. We harness generative AI to speed up software creation and erase technical debt. This opens a new fast lane towards digital transformation.” Seven connected AI tools help solve challenges of software creation GFT AI Impact Beta integrates generative AI throughout the software development process. Several steps are automated and preconfigured building blocks used. This solves frequent challenges when creating, maintaining or updating software. Specifically, understanding code , its functions, and dependencies can be time-consuming. Projects often lack documentation , complicating the onboarding of new developers. Similarly, fixing bugs and vulnerabilities can consume significant resources. With the Beta launch, GFT AI Impact consists of seven tools :

Coding Assistant can save

up to 45 percent of time for actual coding .

Code Reviewer can accelerate the review process by up to 30 percent.

Code Fixer reduces time for bug fixes and repairs of vulnerabilities by up to 45 percent.

Documenter saves up to 50 percent of the time for documentation .

Story Point Calculator provides a perspective of complexity in half the time it would normally take.

Story Creator saves up to 50 percent of the time for breaking business needs down into stories and tasks. Code Tester searches for the context in which code is to be inserted for testing , also cutting the time for the process in half. Across the entire SDLC, these improvements result in a productivity boost of 25 percent . More tools that target other parts of the SDLC are in development and scheduled to be launched with later versions of GFT AI Impact. For example, Code Fixer , one of GFT AI Impact's core tools, automates the entire process of fixing bugs and vulnerabilities. Human involvement is required only for the final check of the repaired code . Code Fixer performs the task of bug-fixing up to 40 percent faster than using the traditional process. The tool can optimise entire modules at a time. In addition, users have full prompt control resulting in better management and control of security, compliance, code standardisation and ethical bias. AI speeds up learning and onboarding of programmers and developers With GFT AI Impact Beta, programmers and developers also gain speed in their learning and integration curve. Even entry-level programmers benefit from GFT AI Impact immediately, with more agile project onboarding. GFT AI Impact Beta is not tied to any AI technology or model . For each use case, the best suited model can be chosen, or clients can use the technology they prefer. The solution also provides complete transparency . It automatically creates a log of all prompts entered and results produced. This means that every line of code is completely traceable, minimising room for the introduction of malicious code.

GFT AI Marketplace GFT AI Impact Beta is one of the highlights of GFT AI Marketplace , a newly launched modular system with more than 20 industry solutions to better meet rapidly growing customer demand for predictive and generative AI technologies. The term AI stands for Artificial Intelligence & Data. With its comprehensive use case library , methodologies , reference architectures , and preconfigured solutions , GFT AI Marketplace accelerates the design and implementation of AI-based applications. At the same time, GFT continues to expand its expertise in this area through the extensive internal“AI first” program, in which all GFT talents are being trained in the use of AI. This is expected to increase productivity in all areas of the company.

About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business GFT is a digital transformation pioneer. By leveraging next-generation technologies, we enable clients to boost their productivity with intelligent software solutions. We focus on Digital Finance, Enterprise AI & Data Solutions, and Platform Modernisation. GFT's strengths include deep technological excellence, a strong ecosystem of partners, and industry expertise. We are agile@scale and boost digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors, as well as the manufacturing industry. GFT talents create, implement, and manage software applications to enable innovative businesses while complying with regulations.

With locations in

more than

15 markets around the globe, GFT ensures

proximity

to its clients. We draw on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).



