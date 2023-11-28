EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nabaltec AG expands cooperation with OTH Amberg-Weiden

28.11.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Nabaltec AG expands cooperation with OTH Amberg-Weiden Schwandorf, 28 November 2023 - Starting in the winter semester 2023/2024, Nabaltec AG will become another member of OTH (Technical University of Applied Sciences) Amberg-Weiden's PartnerCircle. Founded in 2003, the PartnerCircle stands for strong, closely interconnected partnerships between the university and the regional economy. Nabaltec AG was accepted as a partner of the OTH Amberg-Weiden on 8 November 2023.

November

2023.

PartnerCircle - Cooperation between university and regional economy The PartnerCircle partnership agreement includes intensive cooperation through lectures, excursions, joint research projects, regular events and a company presence in the lecture hall via digital media. The vision of the partnership model is clear: With their individual skills and ideas, Nabaltec and the OTH can create new horizons that exceed the possibilities of each party. This is a prime example of cooperative creativity and expertise – for the benefit of all employees, students and graduates. Nabaltec receives conceptual and operational support from mentor Prof. Dr.-Ing. Werner Prell (Faculty of Mechanical Engineering / Environmental Technology). Nabaltec's liaison is Dr. Alexander Risch (Chief Operating Officer). "By joining the PartnerCircle, we are providing more students with their first insights into a chemical company and would like to promote and support practical training," emphasized Günther Spitzer, CFO of Nabaltec AG. Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Weber (Vice President Research and Development, Transfer) is delighted that the extremely successful PartnerCircle cooperation model has been significantly extended once again in the Schwandorf area with Nabaltec AG.



Other components of the joint partnership There will be many other connections and collaborations between the university and Nabaltec AG. From the winter semester 2024/2025, a joint degree course will be offered between Nabaltec AG, OTH Amberg-Weiden and Municipal Vocational School II in Regensburg with a focus on biotechnology and environmental process engineering. At the "Hidden Champions" event, a series of topics organized by the OTH Amberg-Weiden and the Northeastern Bavaria Chapter of the Association of German Engineers (VDI), Nabaltec uses the available platform to introduce itself as a regional company right on site to all interested parties. As part of the transformation project in collaboration with Prof. Dr.-Ing. Markus Brautsch at the Institute for Energy Technology IfE, Nabaltec is pursuing the goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2045 through various measures. Furthermore, within the PartnerCircle cooperation, Nabaltec provides a regional "Innovative Learning Location (ILO)" for the OTH Amberg-Weiden: a decentralized learning location outside the campus in the university region that is supervised by a mentor from the professorial staff. Various teaching, training, and interdisciplinary and inter-faculty research events for different disciplines are held at the Nabaltec AG site in Schwandorf. The great benefits of a direct transfer of know-how between Nabaltec and the university and vice versa have thus been secured for the long term.

About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialized products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment.



