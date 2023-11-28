EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Green power for Gerresheimer: PNE finalises long-term supply contract

28.11.2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Green power for Gerresheimer: PNE finalises long-term supply contract



PPA for 35 GWh a year with long-term

Clean power from Germany for sites across Germany PNE strengthens its ties with German industry with a third longer-term PPA in 2023 Cuxhaven , 28 November 2023 - PNE AG has finalised a long-term power supply contract with the primary packaging manufacturer Gerresheimer. The clean power for the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is generated by the PNE wind farm in Germany. Gerresheimer AG, a manufacturer of primary glass and plastic packaging for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, is thus securing around 35 gigawatt hours of clean power per year from 2024 at attractive conditions. This will save the environment 18,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year*. PNE is using this PPA to once again position itself as one of the leading providers of PPAs from its own wind farms and a broker of PPAs as a service for third parties. Based on this further long-term supply agreement, PNE AG is therefore also consolidating its role as a reliable partner for industry while emphasising its position as a Clean Energy Solutions Provider. "Industrial Companies are increasingly interested in PPAs with higher volumes and longer terms," says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. "More and more companies like Gerresheimer are actively shaping their own energy transition. We reliably assist the industry in reducing its CO2 footprint. Companies can use PPAs to secure long-term capacities of clean electricity at attractive conditions in a volatile market environment. We have noticed that industry is increasingly preferring the regional supply of electricity from wind power. Even just a few years ago, this was still electricity from PV systems or even just green electricity certificates from Norway. This is a notable change." “The power purchase agreement with PNE AG is another important building block in expanding green power as a share of the supply of energy to our German locations,” says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.“EcoDesign, green energy, and the use of the latest production technology are the key factors for us in reducing our CO2 emissions by 50 percent by 2030.” *Calculation basis: Market-based method in accordance with the GHG Protocol Scope 2 Guidance .

About Gerresheimer Gerresheimer is an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1 in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6). About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact: PNE AG

Alexander Lennemann

Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 4721 / 718 - 453

E-mail:

28.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Indices: SDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1783479



End of News EQS News Service