CM Yogi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 30 Cr Telecom Centre Of Excellence In Saharanpur On Dec 5

Lucknow, Nov 28 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to lay the foundation stone of the `Telecom Centre of Excellence' in Saharanpur, on December 5.

The centre is proposed to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore on IIT Roorkee campus in Saharanpur which will conduct research on connecting 5G with artificial intelligence (AI) and launching 6G, said a state government spokesperson.

This initiative will boost innovation and development in the field of telecommunications besides providing significant employment opportunities for the youth of the state, he said.

The spokesperson said that the main objective of the centre is to develop and promote new technology in the field of telecom. It will function as a hub for research and development, while providing assistance to experts in various fields and aiding in problem-solving through modern technology.

In addition to this, research will be conducted on 5G, focusing on its suitable applications in various areas such as e-learning, e-education, agriculture, and satellite communication.

“The goal is to upgrade and enhance these sectors using 5G technology. Furthermore, 5G will be linked to AI to develop new devices and technologies,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the initiative will attract domestic and international investments to Saharanpur, while creating a strong ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

