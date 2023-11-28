WEAFED-Backed Handloom Expo Underway In Kohima Till Dec 10

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kohima, Nov 28 (KNN) The Nagaland Apex Weavers & Artisans Cooperative Federation Ltd. Dimapur (WEAFED) is holding a 14-day long State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) in Kohima.

The primary aim of this handloom expo is to provide an opportunity to local weavers and artisans of Nagaland and the neighbouring states.

On the theme“My handloom my pride”, 60 weavers and artisans are displaying their products including traditional wears, handloom & handicrafts, wood & bamboo crafts as well as machetes at the multi-utility hall of the Gorkha Public Panchayat Hall, Chandmari, Kohima.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nagaland, Bokato Hesso officially inaugurated the expo on Monday which will go on till December 10.

In his address, Hesso informing that Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) has opened a showroom in Kohima. He encouraged the weavers and artisans to get themselves empanelled for better exposure and market avenues and continue to grow more.

He also appreciated the managing director of WEAFED, Gwaruno Khing and team for holding such an expo as a platform for the weavers and artisans to promote and sell their products. He also lauded the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India for sponsoring the expo.

WEAFED MD Gwaruno Khing expressed hope that with the expo coinciding with the Hornbill Festival, it would benefit the weavers and artisans. He also informed that artisans and weavers from Manipur could not come due to the ongoing crisis in the state.

The Handloom venue is open from 9:30 AM to 3 PM daily.

(KNN Bureau)