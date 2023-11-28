DTDC Express Joins ONDC To Transform E-Commerce Logistics

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 28 (KNN) The courier service DTDC Express has joined Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), to revolutionise e-commerce logistics.

The company is set to introduce and enhance services like next-day delivery, pick-up and drop-off, and reverse logistics.

As per reports, DTDC plans to initiate operations on ONDC, catering to over 5,000 pin codes across 100+ Tier I, II, and III cities, with expansion to all 14,700+ pin codes in the subsequent phase.

Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director of DTDC India, emphasized the company's focus on meeting the rising demands of SMEs, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and local sellers.

“The goal is to provide end-to-end integrated logistics solutions that empower businesses in even the remotest corners of India,” he said.

DTDC aims to leverage its association with ONDC, tapping into the network of 1.5 lakh sellers and small entrepreneurs. The courier service envisions achieving 1,500 – 2,000 daily shipments by the end of the current year.

The move aligns with DTDC's commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving logistics landscape and providing efficient services to its clients.

Since its launch last year, ONDC has consistently added key players to its ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)