PR Icon Suganthy Sundararaj Receives PRSI National Award For Outstanding Contributions To Healthcare Communications

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India In what is a moment of pride for Apollo Hospitals , Suganthy Sundararaj, Regional Head, Public Relations, has been honoured with the PRSI National Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Public Relations Society of India and the public relations industry. The Award recognizes her dedication to the communications and public relations industry and her stellar role in shaping the strategic management of the public relations function in the healthcare domain.



Suganthy Sundararaj, Regional Head, Public Relations receiving the award





Suganthy Sundararaj received the Award at the International Public Relations Festival underway at New Delhi. The Festival brings together seasoned professionals and young minds from the PR space to facilitate knowledge exchange. The Festival this year is being organized around the theme 'G20: Showcasing Indian Values and The Emerging India to the World: Opportunities for Public Relations'.





Suganthy Sundararaj has successfully executed the PR mandate for Apollo Hospitals for over 40 years. During this period, she has driven key initiatives, built lasting relationships with the media, mentored budding PR professionals and won acclaim from across the industry.