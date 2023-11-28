Iran achieves milestone in natural gas storage

(MENAFN) According to a report from Mehr News Agency, Iran has achieved a notable milestone in natural gas storage, with the announcement that a record volume of gas is set to be injected into the national network during the upcoming cold season. Reza Khojasteh-Mehr, an official, highlighted that this accomplishment reflects improved management of gas consumption compared to previous periods. He expressed optimism that, if the current trend continues, it could contribute to resolving some of the issues related to gas shortages during the winter months.



Iran boasts two major natural gas storage facilities, Sarajeh and Shourijeh, where the National Iranian Gas Company annually stores gas received from refineries across the country for utilization during colder seasons. The volume of natural gas stored in Shourijeh has reportedly surpassed 2.0 billion cubic meters in the current year, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Yahya Feizi, a gas official, noted that this surge in storage volume is expected to enhance the facility's supply capacity by 3.0 million cubic meters per day during the cold season.



As one of the world's leading gas producers, Iran has been strategically expanding its underground natural gas storage capacity. The primary objective is to ensure an ample supply of natural gas during peak demand periods, thereby mitigating the risk of electricity supply shortages in the future. The National Iranian Gas Company's plans include a substantial increase in the capacity of the Sarajeh and Shourijeh storage facilities to over seven billion cubic meters in the near future.

