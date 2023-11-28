Egyptian, Hungarian Leaders Condemn Attacks On Civilians, Forced Displacement In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with his Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novak at the Ittihadiya Palace on Monday.

They discussed the regional situation, especially the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where Al-Sisi briefed Novak on the Egyptian efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and reach a humanitarian truce.

Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of achieving a permanent ceasefire and delivering the maximum amount of relief aid to the people of Gaza to meet their needs and reduce their suffering. He also warned against the spread of the conflict to the West Bank.

Al-Sisi reiterated that the stability and security of the region depends on the international recognition of the Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Novak praised the Egyptian role in maintaining stability and peace in the Middle East and expressed her appreciation for Egypt's efforts to resolve the crises in the region and at the international level, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

The two sides agreed on the need to work for calm and condemned the targeting of civilians and the forced displacement of Palestinians. They also stressed the importance of preventing the regional escalation of the conflict.

Presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said that the meeting also touched on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the two sides agreed on the importance of effective international action to resolve it.

Al-Sisi explained the major impacts of the crisis on the economies of developing countries and called for political solutions that would restore stability in the conflict zone.

Fahmy said that Al-Sisi also praised the strategic cooperation relations with historical and close ties between the two countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields. Novak welcomed the continued development of relations and called for more cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting addressed the priorities of cooperation in different economic fields, such as industry, transportation, tourism, communications, and information technology. The two sides agreed to intensify efforts to increase the trade exchange and promote joint investments.