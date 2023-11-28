Tragic Murder Sparks Outrage: Another Girl Slain Over Viral Video In Kohistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In another tragic incident, a girl met a gruesome fate in Kohistan after her appearance in a video with a boy. The second girl, fearing for her life, sought refuge in court and was spared.

As per police reports, the local jirga allegedly ordered the killing of a young girl in Kohistan following the circulation of pictures showing her with local boys on social media. Swift police action led to the timely arrest of the deceased's father.

The alleged photos depict two girls, including the victim, dancing with local boys, which the police deem as fake. The Kolai Palas Police confirmed that the victim's body was moved to the nearest health center for post-mortem. The senior civil judge obtained an affidavit from the girl's family and allowed her to return home with her father. The police disclosed that the girl, sent home, would be married and relocate to her father-in-law's house.

The boys featured in the videos have gone into hiding, fearing potential reprisals. RPO Hazara Ijaz Khan asserted that the edited videos and pictures claimed to be fake, went viral on social media four days ago. An FIR has been filed against the perpetrators under Sections 109, 302, and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It is pertinent to recall a similar incident ten years ago when five girls and four boys faced tragic consequences on the orders of a jirga. Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, took immediate notice of the incident, contacting the Additional Chief Secretary Home and directing an immediate inquiry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of investigating the alleged incident and submitting a comprehensive report. He instructed the Inspector General of Police to promptly apprehend all individuals involved. The Chief Minister underscored that no one should take the law into their own hands, ensuring that the rule of law and justice prevail in all cases. Additionally, he called for necessary measures to ensure complete protection for the friend of the murdered girl.