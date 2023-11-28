The Heartwarming Journey Of LRH Babies: From Abandonment To Loving Homes

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Naheed Jehangir

Upon entering the gynecological nursery of the hospital, I was greeted by the sight of numerous infants housed in incubators, presumably frail due to illness. Amidst them, my attention was drawn to a vibrant, healthy child dressed in blue, labeled as LRH Baby.

Who is LRH Baby?

This encounter transpired a few days ago when the hospital spokesperson, Muhammad Asim, shared news about LRH Baby. Intrigued, I set out to discover more.

LRH Baby is a child entrusted to the hospital by parents or guardians following the mother's delivery, with diverse motivations such as poverty or the desire to conceal transgressions. There's a divine justice in this process, ensuring deserving parents are chosen for these special children.

Who Cares for the Child?

The hospital provides dedicated care for every baby left under its guardianship. Each shift is assigned a specific nurse solely responsible for LRH Baby-addressing everything from changing clothes to feeding.

Who Can Adopt LRH Baby?

Childless couples yearning for a family can apply to adopt an LRH Baby. The application process involves submitting a joint application along with the husband and wife's medical reports, validating their infertility. A photocopy of their identity cards is also required. All applicants undergo an interview conducted by the hospital management.

Baby Adoption Committee

The hospital administers a unique Baby Adoption Committee, exclusive to Lady Reading Hospital in Pakistan, consisting of 10 to 12 members. Chaired by the associate director, the committee comprises a nurse, gynecologist, pediatric specialist, legal advisor, and police officers. In an interview room, each couple is assessed, and those meeting the criteria are entrusted with a baby.

What Are the Criteria?

To ensure the child's welfare, stringent criteria are established. The committee verifies the couple's infertility through the gynecologist's assessment. One of the partners must be infertile for adoption consideration. Educational background, a commitment to transferring property to the child within three months, and valid clearance certificates from police officers are also scrutinized. The selected couple undergoes a legal process, with the hospital monitoring the child's upbringing for 18 years.

In essence, LRH Babies find warmth, care, and new beginnings through a meticulous and compassionate adoption process.