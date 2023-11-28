Cryptocurrency Traders Pause After Growth

Market picture

Crypto market capitalisation was near $1.42 trillion on Monday morning, roughly where we saw it a week earlier. Failure to build on the growth at the end of last week caused moderate pressure on prices across a wide range of coins.

For example, the Bitcoin exchange rate was pulling back to $37, having remained within an uptrend for over a month now, with the lower boundary now at $36 and the upper boundary at $38. Only a decline below the lower boundary will question the sustainability of the uptrend. Until then, the prevalence of buying on declines in the major cryptocurrencies is very likely.

As a result of another recalculation, Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5%. The index reached an all-time high at 67.96 T. The average hash rate for the period since the previous change in the value was 486 EH/s. According to CryptoQuant data, selling pressure from miners is at its lowest level since 2017. Meanwhile, 82% of Bitcoin holders are in profit, and only 15%.