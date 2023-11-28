Antares Vision Group Introduces XR Bulk Scanner For Raw Food Materials And Ingredients Inspection

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

Antares Vision Group , an Italian multinational and a leading provider of track and trace and quality control systems, has introduced an X-ray scanner system designed for inspecting food ingredients and raw materials such as cereals, rice, legumes, coffee, and sugar. Incorporating a novel vertical piping system, the company's XR Bulk unit utilizes gravitational fall to inspect for a wide range of contaminants to ensure contained, smooth product flow.

Historically, bulk product inspection in the food sector has relied either upon X-ray belt systems – which can bring product handling issues by changing its natural flow – or vertical metal detectors, which often have detection limitations. Antares Vision Group's XR Bulk is the first model on the market to combine appropriate product handling through a vertical pipe with the inspection power of X-ray technology. The result is the streamlined incorporation of an important upstream layer of inspection for food products well before final packaging and sealing.

The XR Bulk system is situated vertically to accommodate production lines, with products entering through a steel infeed pipe at the top. Following the inspection, the product exits from an outfeed pipe at the unit's bottom. All product is contained inside the pipe and inspection chamber, both of which offer hygienic design. The machine also features a proprietary custom sensor that is sealed and protected from potential dust accumulation.

To ensure the inspection is consistently effective, the XR Bulk unit reconfigures product flow from a cylindrical to a rectangular pathway, creating a layer with uniform thickness whose width aligns with inspection sensors. All totaled, the XR Bulk offers several fundamental advantages when compared to traditional belt X-ray systems:

The elimination of product handling problems associated with conventional belt X-ray systems.

The creation of homogeneous product flow without“peak” or“empty” stretches.

The employment of a proprietary sensor that operates at exceptionally high speeds identifies the position of contaminants, and rejects only affected portions of the flow – thereby increasing efficiency and minimizing product waste.

An absence of belts, motors, and other components allows the horizontal X-ray beam to pass only through the product, ensuring high sensitivity even at high speeds.

By combining the benefits of vertical piping product management with the power of X-ray inspection, the XR Bulk avoids common problems with product handling, plant maintenance, and maintaining a sanitary working environment. Vertical pipe X-ray inspection optimizes operating conditions, helping the unit achieve the extraordinarily high levels of sensitivity necessary for granular products and other challenging raw materials.

About Antares Vision Group

Antares Vision Group is driving digitalization of products and supply chains by leading traceability, inspection, and integrated data management. AV Group helps companies and institutions to achieve safety, quality, efficiency, and sustainability, enabling Trustparency®.

DIAMIND, AV Group's integrated ecosystem of solutions, simplifies the technology environment and supports businesses' growth by enabling a data-driven and tailored journey to digital innovation. Connecting physical products with digital identities, DIAMIND runs at the line, factory, warehouse, enterprise, and supply chain levels, and helps guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer and back) through integrated data management.

AV Group operates in the life science (pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and hospitals), beverage, food, cosmetics, chemicals, and packaging industries and potentially many others.

AV Group has been listed in STAR segment of Euronext since May 2021 and has been included in the Euronext Tech Leaders index, dedicated to leading tech companies with high growth potential, since July 2022.

In 2022, Antares Vision Group recorded a turnover of €223 million. The Group operates in 60 countries, employs more than 1,300 people, and has a consolidated network of over 40 international partners. To learn more, please visit antaresvisiongroup and rfxcel .