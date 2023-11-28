Study In China Scholarship-Guangxi Transport Vocational And Technical College

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Guangxi Transportation Vocational and Technical College is located in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The college has three campuses, covering an area of 1600 mu (107 hectares). With over 26,000 full-time students, it has trained nearly 150,000 outstanding talents for the national transportation industry and Guangxi's economic and social development.

With the efforts of the International Exchange Office, the ASEAN International School was established in September 2020. To build a global community of shared future and build a“co-construction and sharing” public service platform, ASEAN International School has successively enrolled 343 international students from 32 universities in 17 countries and regions around the task of building high-level vocational college and high-level professional groups.

To help more young people pursue their academic goals in China, Guangxi Transport Vocational and Technical College is now offering STUDY IN CHINA SCHOLARSHIPS again. The scholarship covers 8 majors:

1)Automobile Testing and Maintenance Technology;

2)New Energy VehicleTechnology;

3)Business Management;

4)Logistics Management;

5)Roads and Bridges Engineering Technology;

6)Urban Rail Transit Engineering Technology;

7)Digital media technology;

8) Computer Applications Technology

The requirements for the candidates are:

1) High school graduates

2) Basic English ability

3) Must have a passport

If you meet the above requirements, we welcome you to apply for the scholarship via the following link: Successful candidates, determined through the interview process, will receive a scholarship covering tuition and accommodation fees.

Don't miss this opportunity! Apply now! The deadline for applications is November 30th.





