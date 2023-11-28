Greek PM voices frustration after British government cancelled meeting in London

(MENAFN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed frustration and disappointment after the British government unexpectedly canceled a planned meeting in London. The meeting, where Mitsotakis intended to discuss the return of Greek antiquities held in United Kingdom museums, was abruptly scrapped, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions between the two nations.



During his visit to the United Kingdom on Monday, Mitsotakis criticized the last-minute cancellation, emphasizing the missed opportunity for dialogue. He underscored Greece's "well-known" desire to reclaim ancient Parthenon sculptures currently housed in British museums.

Mitsotakis stated, "Whoever believes in the correctness and justice of his views is never afraid of opposing arguments."



The Greek prime minister was scheduled to meet with his United Kingdom counterpart, Rishi Sunak, following discussions with Labour Party leaders. However, the cancellation, described by Mitsotakis' aides as "wrong and undignified," prompted dissatisfaction. Mitsotakis reportedly declined an alternative meeting with the deputy prime minister, indicating the significance of the discussions on the repatriation of cultural artifacts.



Officials accompanying Mitsotakis suggested a connection between the cancellation and the Greek leader's recent comments to the BBC, reiterating Athens' longstanding demand for the return of ancient Parthenon sculptures. Mitsotakis emphasized that the sculptures should be "reunited" with the Greek temples from which they were originally taken, likening the division of the artwork between Greece and the United Kingdom to "cutting the Mona Lisa in half."



As diplomatic tensions escalate, the incident raises questions about the handling of cultural heritage disputes between nations and the role of such disagreements in shaping diplomatic relations. The abrupt cancellation of the meeting underscores the sensitivity of the issue and the challenges of addressing historical grievances in the context of international diplomacy.



