GCC Secretary-General: Humanitarian Conditions In Gaza Strip Are Tragic, Require Urgent Relief Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi affirmed that the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip are tragic, and require urgent relief aid and great support from all countries and organizations to alleviate the suffering of the people there.

This came during his meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, at the UN headquarters in Geneva.

The two sides welcomed the humanitarian pause that was reached through the great and appreciated efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, expressing their hope that this step would be a step towards a sustainable ceasefire and ending the crisis once and for all.

Al Budaiwi emphasized the firm commitment of the Council's Member States to make all necessary efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. He also stressed the urgent need to enhance humanitarian aid and support and adhere to international humanitarian standards, and underscored the importance of accountability for all violations committed in this crisis, considering the serious consequences it has caused on all aspects in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Griffiths hailed the rapid response of the GCC countries, as well as their humanitarian and relief aid, the extension of the necessary airlifts, and their constant readiness to support humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of joint international efforts to confront the complex challenges faced by the people of Gaza.

