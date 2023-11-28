Safeena Husain From India Wins WISE Prize For Education 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Husain is a social worker and founder of Educate Girls – a non-profit organisation that is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It focusses on mobilising communities for girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas.

The WISE Prize for Education Laureate receives the WISE Prize medal and $500,000.

Established in 2011 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation , the WISE Prize for Education is the first distinction of its kind to recognise an individual or a team for an outstanding, world-class contribution to education. The WISE Prize for Education raises the status of education by giving it similar prestige to other areas for which international prizes exist –such as literature, peace, and economics.

Under Husain' s leadership, Educate Girls' launched world's first Development Impact Bond in education which on its completion in 2018 surpassed both its target outcomes.

