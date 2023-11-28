Spacex Launches Another Batch Of Starlink Satellites From Florida

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) American Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) launched 23 Starlink satellites into space.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The 23 Starlink satellites, meanwhile, were scheduled to deploy from the Falcon 9's upper stage into low Earth orbit (LEO) about 65.5 minutes after liftoff.

The Falcon 9's first stage came back to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch. It touched down on the droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast. (QNA)

