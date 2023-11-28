Qatar Announces Release Of 11 Israeli Hostages, 33 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 33 Palestinian civilians will be released Monday night in exchange for the release of 11 Israeli detainees from Gaza, In implementation of the commitments of the fourth day of the humanitarian truce agreement, Dr. Majed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Those released from Israeli prisons include 30 minors and 3 women, while the Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens, and 6 Argentinian citizens, were handed over to the ICRC, Dr. Al Ansari wrote on X.

The Israeli military said 11 Israeli hostages - the latest to be freed under the terms of the original truce that was due to end on Monday - had arrived in Israel.

Hamas said earlier it had received a list of 33 Palestinians to be released from Israeli jails in return. It said these included three female prisoners and 30 minors.

With the latest releases, Hamas has freed a total of 69 people since Friday, including both Israelis and non-Israelis. Under the terms of existing four-day truce agreement, Hamas was due to release in total 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza. There was no limit in the deal on the number of foreigners it could release. Prior to the latest releases, an Israeli spokesperson said the total number of hostages still held in Gaza on Monday was 184, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual nationality.

MENAFN28112023000067011011ID1107496267