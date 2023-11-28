NATO director advices to never underestimate Russia

(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the need to avoid underestimating Russia, citing Ukraine's inability to breach Russian lines over the past year as a demonstration of Moscow's resilience. Addressing reporters ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting, Stoltenberg responded to questions about NATO's willingness to arm Ukraine for another counteroffensive in the spring. While highlighting NATO members' unwavering commitment to Kiev, he acknowledged the formidable defense capabilities of Russia and the challenges faced by Ukraine despite significant military support.



Stoltenberg emphasized the unprecedented quantities of arms and equipment provided by NATO allies to Ukraine, with upcoming deliveries, including air defense systems and fighter jets. Germany and the Netherlands also pledged a combined EUR10 billion (almost USD11 billion) in military aid for Ukraine next year. Despite such substantial support, Stoltenberg acknowledged that Ukrainian forces, even with NATO assistance, have been unable to alter the front line in the past year.



The NATO chief cautioned against underestimating Russia, citing its war footing and the ability to resupply forces with ammunition and new capabilities. He noted the challenges in achieving the territorial gains hoped for in the conflict. Rejecting the term "stalemate," Stoltenberg acknowledged the extreme difficulty of the situation on the front line, characterized by intense fighting and high casualty numbers.



The assessment provided by Stoltenberg reflects the complex dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine and the evolving military landscape. As NATO continues to support Ukraine, the acknowledgment of Russia's resilience underscores the importance of a nuanced approach to addressing the ongoing challenges in the region. The comments also highlight the need for a comprehensive understanding of the geopolitical factors influencing the conflict and the potential implications for regional security.





