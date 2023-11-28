Kirk Taylor Co-Founder Of Land Betterment Is Featured On Think Realty Podcast

MENAFN - 3BL) FISHERS, Ind., November 27, 2023 /3BL/ - Land Betterment Corporation, a Certified B Corp and environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation is pleased to share Think Realty's Podcast #293 featuring Kirk Taylor.

Think Realty's Founder, Eddie Wilson, recently met with Kirk Taylor to discuss how Land Betterment is expanding the way we look at alternative real estate investing. Highlights of Podcast #293 titled“ Do Better, Invest Better with Land Betterment Corporation” include:



How Land Betterment is reclaiming negatively impacted land and fostering positive outcomes;

How Land Betterment is creating both social and environmental outcomes;

Land Betterment's housing division, ekō Solutions, is creating high quality up-cycled shipping container homes and bringing real solutions to communities in need;

Expanding the horizon on alternative real estate investing; ekō Solutions' expansive line of shipping container dwellings - Airbnb RV shipping container dwellings, Permanent, Transitional, Crisis Recovery and Rescue Solution housing

VIEW THE POST CAST HERE

About Think Realty

Think Realty Magazine is a monthly publication that provides real estate investing insight, strategies, success stories, and best practices from industry leaders. At Think Realty, they believe in the positive, life-changing impact of real estate investing. Their mission is to help investors achieve their goals of building wealth, better managing time and living a life full of purpose. They are dedicated to being the central source for connecting investors with all the resources you need to succeed. By offering account choices, you can determine what option is right for you and your investment strategy. From access to insights, articles and industry tips and trends to comprehensive educational tools, including video courses from Think Realty Resident experts and access to events nationwide, Think Realty is your go-to partner for success. To learn more about Think Realty, visit their website thinkrealty and connect on social media – LinkedIn Facebook X Instagram .

About ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc and connect with ekō Solutions on Facebook LinkedIn and X .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Mark LaVerghetta

317.537.0492 ext. 0

Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance



Stephanie Conzelman

207.205.0790

Stakeholder Engagement Director



Zak Owens

Fleur de Lis Communications

502.386.5704



Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words“believes”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“would”,“could”,“continue”,“seeks”,“anticipates”,“plans”,“expects”,“intends”,“estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.