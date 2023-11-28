Rajasthan: Another NEET Aspirant From West Bengal Commits Suicide In Kota, Marks 28Th Case Of The Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "West Bengal's 20-year-old NEET aspirant committed suicide in his rented accommodation in Rajasthan's Kota. This suicide case marks 28th incident of suicide by a coaching student this year in Rajasthan's Kota decease named, Faureed Hussain who hailed from West Bengal's Birhum district was preparing for NEET medical entrance exam at Kota's coaching institute for around a year. He was residing in Wauf Nagar since July of this year. He had been living the rented accommodation where he committed suicide. Other students of coaching institutes also resided in the same place as the deceased read: Kota suicide: NEET aspirant from Jharkhand kills self; 23rd case this yearSuspicion over Hussain's absence grew when he did not come out of his room till 8 pm. He was last spotted in the afternoon hours of Monday. He did not open the door even when his friends called him. Following no response his friends informed the house owner.

Also read: Rajasthan NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, death toll highest in eight yearsPolice were further informed about the case by the house owner following which police rushed to the site as informed by Circle Inspector at Dadabari police station, Rajesh Pathak. Police broke open the door to find the youth hanging and lifeless read: 'Affair', 'parental pressure' reasons for student suicide in Kota, says Rajasthan ministerHe added,“No suicide note was found in the room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.” The police officer said that post-mortem will be done after his parents arrive read: Kota: Two students ends life in 6 hrs taking grim suicide tally to 23 for the year; Raj govt asks centres to halt testsEarlier this year, a 16-year-old girl hailing from Uttar Pradesh who was preparing for NEET in Kota, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on September 18. Over this suicide case, Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal said, \"There is a need to investigate each and every case. In the case of the girl from Jharkhand who died today, it was found out that she had an affair due to which she died. She has left a letter.\"

Also read: Kota: Minor student dies by suicide, 26th case this yearEarlier, Rajasthan authorities decided to make premises 'suicide-proof' by installing spring-loaded fans in rooms and \"anti-suicide nets\" in balconies. While in August, six coaching students had committed suicide in Kota that serves as a hub among students for medical exam 'NEET's, preparation.(With inputs from PTI)

