US Merriam-Webster dictionary unveils ‘word of the year’

(MENAFN) In a year dominated by the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the persistent challenge of disinformation on social media platforms, Merriam-Webster, the oldest dictionary publisher in the United States, has unveiled its "word of the year" for 2023: "authentic." The proliferation of AI and the rise of "deepfakes," which manipulate digital images and videos, have created an environment where discerning reality from fiction online has become increasingly challenging.



Merriam-Webster reports a notable surge in user searches for the term "authentic" throughout the year, reflecting a public quest for clarity in an era marked by digital manipulation and uncertainties about the reliability of online content. "We see in 2023 a kind of crisis on authenticity," notes Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large. "What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more."



The dictionary publisher attributes the heightened interest in the term to a range of factors, including discussions and stories about AI, celebrity culture, identity, and social media. The blurred lines between reality and manipulated content have prompted individuals to seek a deeper understanding of authenticity in various contexts.



Celebrities, including singers like Sam Smith and Taylor Swift, have contributed to the popularization of the word by emphasizing the importance of pursuing one's "authentic voice" or "authentic self." Even figures like Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), have influenced the trend, with Musk advocating for greater authenticity on social media platforms.

As technology continues to reshape the information landscape, the choice of "authentic" as the word of the year underscores society's evolving relationship with truth, trust, and the challenges posed by digital advancements. The renewed focus on authenticity reflects a collective effort to navigate a digital age where discerning fact from fiction has become an essential aspect of media literacy and public discourse



