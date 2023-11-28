MP claims German military would merely last couple of days

(MENAFN) Amid concerns over critical shortages and an apparent lack of readiness, German Member of Parliament Dr. Johann Wadephul has issued a stark warning, stating that the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, would only last a mere two days in the event of a war. Wadephul attributes this vulnerability to the diversion of arms intended for the Bundeswehr to support Ukraine, leaving crucial troop units ill-equipped.



Speaking in an interview with the German press agency DPA, Wadephul emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the re-equipping of the Bundeswehr. He described the current situation as a "difficult shortage" and expressed deep concern over the limited capacity of crucial troop units to sustain themselves in battle, stating, "Crucial troop units can only last a maximum of two days in a battle. And that is a catastrophic finding, overall."



The MP called attention to the responsibility of those expecting the German army to defend itself in a war, emphasizing that steps should have been taken to prevent such a precarious situation. Wadephul criticized the current state of affairs, noting that the opposite has occurred.



These remarks come as Germany continues its significant support for Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledging to not only maintain but expand military aid to Kiev.



Germany stands as Ukraine's second-largest war sponsor, following the United States, having committed over EUR17 billion (USD18.6 billion) in military assistance. The aid includes various military equipment such as Leopard tanks, Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, artillery, and substantial ammunition supplies.



Wadephul shed light on challenges faced by the Bundeswehr in replenishing its own stocks, revealing that despite resupply orders, minimal arms are reaching the German army.



Furthermore, he highlighted a concerning trend where, even in purchasing replacements, the Bundeswehr is effectively at a loss, as a significant portion of the acquired arms is redirected to support Ukraine.



As Germany grapples with the delicate balance of meeting its national defense needs while fulfilling commitments to aid Ukraine, Wadephul's warning raises questions about the readiness and resilience of the Bundeswehr in a geopolitical landscape marked by tensions and potential conflicts. The vulnerability highlighted by the MP underscores the complex choices faced by nations navigating their defense priorities and international responsibilities.



