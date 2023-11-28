Musk supports Israeli attack on Gaza

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), is facing criticism and sparking debate after expressing support for Israel's assault on Gaza during a visit to West Jerusalem. Musk, who traveled to the Middle East following accusations of anti-Semitism in the United States, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and toured the kibbutz in southern Israel, Kfar Aza, that was struck by Hamas during an incursion on October 7.



Netanyahu showcased a 44-minute film alleging atrocities by the Palestinian group, and during an audio "space" on X, characterized Hamas as a "death cult" hiding behind civilians in Gaza. Musk, in agreement with Netanyahu, asserted that Israel has no choice but to "destroy Hamas."



Drawing parallels with historical examples, Netanyahu stated, "If you want security, peace, and a better life for Gazans, then you need to destroy Hamas. You first have to get rid of the poisonous regime as was done in Germany and Japan." Musk concurred, emphasizing the need for a combination of firmness against terrorists and support for those who remain, likening it to the post-World War II approach in Germany and Japan.



The visit, announced by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, aimed to address rising online anti-Semitism. During the meeting, Herzog conveyed concerns about hate on platforms led by Musk, stating that there is a harboring of "old hate," specifically anti-Semitism.



Musk's endorsement of Israel's military actions and his alignment with Netanyahu's views have stirred controversy, with critics questioning the appropriateness of such statements from a prominent figure with a global platform. The episode underscores the intersection of politics, social responsibility, and the role of influential individuals in shaping public discourse on sensitive geopolitical issues. As reactions unfold, Musk's statements continue to fuel discussions about the complexities of taking a stance on conflicts with deep-rooted historical and political dimensions.



