Raisi refuses US interference in Gaza, emphasizing importance of Gaza’s people

(MENAFN) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi conveyed a strong message during a recent phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Raisi asserted that the United States, whom he labeled as the "killer of the people of Gaza," should not have any role in determining the future of the Palestinian territory. He argued that American intervention would only perpetuate what he described as the U.S.'s complicity in the "Zionist regime’s horrendous crimes" against the people of Gaza. Raisi emphasized the importance of the people of Gaza, through their elected government Hamas, having the right to make decisions about their future.



Raisi underscored the friendly and historical relations between Iran and Turkey, based on good neighborliness, religious values, and common interests. He called for the enhancement of collaboration between the two nations across various political, economic, and cultural spheres, suggesting that Tehran-Ankara relations could serve as a "model of interaction" among Muslim countries. President Erdogan reciprocated the sentiment, praising the current bilateral relations and expressing a desire to elevate them to a "premium and exceptional level." Erdogan also proposed hosting a meeting of the Supreme Economic Cooperation Council between the two nations.

MENAFN28112023000045015682ID1107496140