Bolsonaro’S Backers Call For Judge’S Exit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2023, followers of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro made headlines in what was called the Brazilian Spring.



They stormed key government buildings in Brasilia during Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's presidential inauguration. The incident aimed to disrupt the transfer of power.



The goal of the storming was to be allowed to view the source code of the electronic voting machines to determine whether the election was rigged or legitimate unequivocally.



However, this source code was never published, and doubts about the legitimacy of the elections remain to this day.



Fast forward to November 26, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters gathered in São Paulo.



Their agenda was clear: they wanted a Supreme Court judge to resign. This judge is handling cases against Bolsonaro's followers for their involvement in the January events.







The rally took place on São Paulo's bustling Paulista Avenue. Approximately 3,000 people joined, many showcasing Brazil's green and yellow colors and waving national flags.



Among the banners, one stood out. It read "Out with Xandão," a direct call for Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down.



Moraes is responsible for the legal proceedings related to the Brasilia uprisings.



On the day of the invasions, Bolsonaro's supporters broke into the presidential palace and other government buildings.



They defaced the premises, inciting the military to topple President Silva over claimed election fraud.

The Marvelous Trio

This demonstration also featured a banner with Bolsonaro, Argentine libertarian and unconventional President-elect Javier Milei, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.



They were labeled "The Marvelous Trio," indicating their shared ideologies.



Bolsonaro had shown support for this protest in a video. He framed it as a stand for democracy and human rights. However, he did not attend in person.



Presently, Bolsonaro faces a coup d'état allegation from a Brazilian Congressional commission.



This is linked to his supporters' actions. The Supreme Court also investigates him for possibly instigating these attacks.



As a consequence of these events, Bolsonaro has been barred from elections for eight years.



This ban follows a Supreme Court decision on his abuse of power during the 2022 campaign.



This series of events highlights the ongoing political tensions and the impact of Bolsonaro's leadership on Brazil's democracy.

