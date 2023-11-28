Brazil Air Force Boosts Fleet With Swedish Jets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Air Force is enhancing its capabilities with two new Saab F-39 Gripen NG fighter jets from Sweden.



These advanced aircraft embarked on their journey last week as part of a larger procurement deal.



They set sail from Sweden aboard a Dutch ship, headed for the Navegantes port in Brazil, with an expected mid-December arrival.



The Gripens, labeled FAB 4107 and 4108, add to Brazil's growing fleet.



They are the eighth and ninth of 40 jets ordered, including 36 from the original contract and four additional units.



The Florijngracht cargo ship carrying these jets departed from Norrköping port on Monday, with a scheduled Brazilian arrival on December 12th.



The jets will be carefully transported upon reaching Brazil's north coast of Santa Catarina. They'll travel approximately 2 kilometers from the port to Vitor Konder airport.







At the airport, technicians will install ejector seats and conduct ground tests. Following this, the jets will fly to their new home at Anápolis Air Base in Goiás.



Brazil anticipates the maritime delivery of two more Gripens . Additionally, 15 jets are slated for domestic production at Embraer's facility in Gavião Peixoto.



The delivery method for the eight two-seater F-39F Gripens remains uncertain. It's also unclear if the incoming Gripens have undergone aerodynamic enhancements to boost their flight performance.

Seven Gripens

Brazil currently houses seven Gripens, with the first, FAB 4100, arriving in 2020 for testing and development.



This jet has been pivotal in trials like the recent warm-weather testing campaign. The rest (4101 to 4106) were delivered between April 2022 and May 2023.



They are now operational with Anápolis's 1st Air Defense Group, the Jaguar Squadron.



This fleet expansion is part of a larger agreement signed in 2014 between Brazil and Sweden.



It includes local production of the F-39 Gripen at Embraer, emphasizing technology transfer.



This move marks a significant step in Brazil's defense strategy, reflecting its commitment to modernizing and strengthening its military capabilities.

