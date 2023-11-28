UBS Asset’S Strategic Shift In Infrastructure

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UBS Asset Management, managing a staggering $1.5 trillion, is focusing more on enhancing its infrastructure investments.



This strategy arises amidst a challenging trading environment, considered the toughest in a decade, which limits opportunities for acquiring new assets.



The investment branch of the Swiss banking giant has been upgrading its projects. It has installed more efficient turbines in its Phoenix Wind Repower project in Texas.



The firm has replaced outdated copper networks in France and Germany with modern fiber optics through initiatives like Altitude Infra and Northern Fibre Networks.



Andrew Morris, who leads UBS Asset's infrastructure equity, emphasized their aim to create substantial value through these investment activities.



This year marks a slow pace in global infrastructure deals, the slowest since 2013.







Factors like rising interest rates and heavy investment in private assets by institutional investors have dampened the demand for such investments.



Morris anticipates this trend to extend into the coming year, influenced by the central bank's efforts to control inflation through high lending rates.



During his Australian client visit, Morris noted a significant decline in bidders for infrastructure assets, contrasting with the situation two years ago.



UBS Asset Management's current focus is on companies at the forefront of energy transition and digitalization.



These sectors comprise roughly three-quarters of their infrastructure equity fund holdings.



In line with this focus, the firm acquired Datum Datacentres in the UK in 2021, expanding its data center operations to cater to rising demand in cities like Manchester.



Additionally, UBS is enhancing the Phoenix Wind Repower by integrating battery storage and wind assets, aiming to stabilize Texas's electrical grid.



The company targets medium-sized businesses in North America and Europe, avoiding larger deals now dominated by major pension and sovereign funds.

Strategic response to the market's slowdown

This approach reflects a strategic response to the market's slowdown and hesitation among asset sellers to adjust valuations amidst rising interest rates.



According to Bloomberg, infrastructure deal values have plummeted by 42% in 2022, indicating a slow recovery.



Morris predicts this trend will persist into the next year, largely due to the capital-intensive nature of the energy transition and ongoing inflation.



UBS Asset Management's strategic shift to improve existing infrastructure assets reflects a tactical response to current market trends.



This approach prioritizes sustainable growth in a difficult economic environment.

