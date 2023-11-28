Peruvian President And Prosecutor In Power Struggle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Peru, a major political conflict is unfolding. Patricia Benavides, the Prosecutor General, has taken a bold step.



She filed a constitutional complaint against President Dina Boluart . This action occurred in the Parliament.



The complaint connects to deaths in recent anti-government protests. These protests happened from December 2022 to March 2023.



Benavides made her move public through a televised message. She didn't just target Boluarte .



The Prime Minister, Luis Alberto Otárola Peñaranda, also faces accusations. Former Interior Ministers César Cervantes, Víctor Rojas, and Vicente Romero are involved too.



They led the Interior Ministry when the protests took place.







This development comes at a challenging time for the Prosecutor's Office. There are claims of Benavides leading a network involved in influence trafficking.



Despite these accusations, Benavides defends her office's integrity. She emphasizes their fight against corruption and impunity, especially in high-power circles.



Meanwhile, Congresswoman Ruth Luque adds to the drama. She filed a complaint against Benavides.



Luque believes Benavides' position threatens democratic principles. She is concerned about the separation of powers in the government.



President Boluarte responded to Benavides' complaint. She views it as a political tactic. Boluarte believes this tactic aims to shift focus from allegations against Benavides.



She finds the timing of the suspected complaint. It follows closely after police operations against Benavides' team.



Despite these challenges, Boluarte remains focused. She calls for the protection of rule of law and economic stability.



Boluarte emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the rights of Peru's citizens. She seeks calm and unity among the population.

Background - Clash of Power

Adding another layer to this situation is the operation "Valquiria V." This operation involves Eficcop and Diviac of the National Police.



They targeted the homes and offices of Benavides' team. One of Benavides' main former advisers, Jaime Villanueva, was detained.



He's accused of being part of a criminal organization. This group allegedly influences congressional decisions.



These include appointments and dismissals in the National Board of Justice. The investigation shows the group's aim to impact high-profile decisions and appointments.



This situation highlights the complex political and legal challenges facing Peru.

