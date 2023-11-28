Al-Sisi allows provision of subsidized bread to individuals without ration cards

(MENAFN) Egypt's Minister of Supply, Ali Al-Moselhi, has revealed that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has given his preliminary approval for the provision of subsidized bread to individuals without ration cards. Al-Moselhi made this announcement during a telephonic discussion with Lamees Al-Hadidi on the Last Word program aired on On TV. The proposed initiative, scheduled for implementation in January 2024, aims to make subsidized bread available to non-ration card holders at the actual production cost.



The Minister of Supply disclosed that the cost of producing the subsidized local loaf is 1 pound, but it is currently sold at 5 piasters for ration card holders. This move seeks to extend the benefits of subsidized bread beyond the 72 million citizens registered on 21 million ration cards. Notably, Egypt produces a staggering 250 to 275 million loaves of bread daily through the existing subsidized bread system.



Al-Moselhi highlighted that the increased production cost of subsidized bread is attributed to rises in the prices of wheat, gas, and diesel. He further clarified that the government's financial support for the subsidized bread system amounts to 91 billion pounds in the state's general budget for the fiscal year 2023/2024. Additionally, there is an allocation of 36 billion pounds to support supplies in the budget, emphasizing the significant financial commitment involved in sustaining this vital social welfare program.

